Bitcoin miner firm Ebang launches Ebonex crypto exchange By Cointelegraph

Ebang, a publicly-listed company providing mining hardware for cryptocurrencies like (BTC), has officially announced the launch of its own crypto exchange.

According to an announcement on Monday, qualified investors will be soon able to register and trade on Ebang’s cryptocurrency exchange dubbed Ebonex.