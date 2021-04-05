Ben Affleck Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez’s Work Ethic and Evergreen Beauty

WENN

The ‘Argo’ actor is thrilled that his former fiancee is finally getting the credit she deserves and praises her look as he jokes, ‘Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?’

Ben Affleck has praised his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez for her “work ethic” and her evergreen beauty.

Affleck opened up on his ex for a cover interview featuring the “Hustlers” star which drew contributions from the Oscar-winning actor, former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, and her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Hollywood star enjoyed a short-lived engagement to Lopez in November 2002. However, their September 2003 wedding was postponed just one day before the event was going to happen due to media interference, before they split in January the following year.

He told InStyle, “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

He continued, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

On another note he was complimentary about the 51-year-old’s still stunning looks, and asked, “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s…at best?”

Lopez, who is now engaged to former athlete turned broadcaster Alex Rodriguez, co-starred with Affleck in 2003 movie “Gigli“.