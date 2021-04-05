Bella Robertson of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Feels ‘Like the Luckiest Duck’ After Bridal Shower Celebration

Instagram

Four months after announcing her engagement to fiancee Jacob Mayo, the ‘Duck Dynasty’ alum offers a glimpse at the intimate party held to celebrate her forthcoming marriage.

Bella Robertson has celebrated her forthcoming marriage to fiancee Jacob Mayo. Just two days after the bridal shower was held, the “Duck Dynasty” alum raved about the celebration on social media, gushing that she felt “like the luckiest duck”.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, April 5, the 18-year-old posted a series of photos from her bridal shower celebration. In a post that included pictured of her family and friends, she was seen wearing a white gown. She wrote in the caption, “Feeling completely showered with love and support by the amazing, amazing women in my life. Truly feel like the luckiest duck!”

On Saturday, April 3, Bella’s older sister Sadie Robertson took to her Instagram to post a photo of her caressing her baby bump, while Bella showing off her engagement ring. Sadie, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff, noted in accompaniment of the post, “WHAT A TIME [love]. Bella, you are a true beauty and the prettiest bride to be! I’m loving this season with you!”

Aside from Sadie, Bella’s mom Korie Robertson and older sister Rebecca Robertson have also shared a glimpse at the event. Korie put out a slide of photos that featured Bella looking happy with her family and friends. “Today was oh so sweet and also I can’t believe we just did that! Today, we celebrated my baby girl’s bridal shower,” she wrote in the caption.

Showering her daughter with love, Korie went on, “Bella, you are so loved! It is the best thing in the world to look around the room at beautiful, strong, faithful women that love your baby dearly! Women that are cheering and praying for her.”

Rebecca, on the other hand, gushed along with a photo of herself and Bella at the shower, “My girl is one step closer to being a Mrs. @bellarobb you are so fun & easy to celebrate.” In the comment section of Rebecca’s post, Bella replied, “You’re so sweet!! I love u becca boo.”

Bella made public her engagement to Jacob in November 2020, just six months after they began dating. At that time, the bride-to-be posted a black-and-white photo booth picture from their engagement celebration. She added a caption, “I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! I love you forever.”