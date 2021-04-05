Bank of Japan begins first digital currency proof of concept By Cointelegraph

Bank of Japan begins first digital currency proof of concept
The Japanese central bank has launched a proof of concept for its central bank digital currency, or CBDC, according to an official announcement on Monday.
Following initial preparations to test the technical feasibility of core CBDC functions and features in early 2021, the Bank of Japan is beginning CBDC testing in its first phase today. During this phase, the bank plans to develop a test environment for the CBDC system and conduct experiments on basic functions related to payment, issuance, distribution and redemption of a CBDC.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.