Asian shares, currencies tread lower; Indian shares drop as cases spike

Article content

Asia’s emerging stock and currency

markets were trending lower on Monday in holiday-thinned trade

as strong U.S. jobs data raised worries the Federal Reserve may

hike interest rates sooner than it has indicated.

Indian shares fell the most, down 0.8%, as the

number of new daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000 for the

first time, while in Indonesia losses added up to less

than half a percent.

Markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Asian powerhouse

China were closed.

“With Europe on holiday today, volumes will rapidly taper

this afternoon in Asia,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior Asia

Pacific market analyst at OANDA.

The dollar was steady on Monday and 10-year Treasury yields

were off last week’s 14-month peak even as the U.S.

economy created more jobs than expected in March. Reaction to

the data on Friday was scant.

The prospects of a return to a full employment is raising

questions about whether the Fed can stick to its pledge to keep

interest rates steady through 2023. The market has fully priced

in one rate hike by the end of next year.

A rate hike could narrow the rate differential between

Asia’s high-yielders and U.S. Treasuries. Minutes of the Fed’s

March meeting will be release on Wednesday.