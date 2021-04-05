Asian shares, currencies tread lower; Indian shares drop as cases spike

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Asia’s emerging stock and currency

markets were trending lower on Monday in holiday-thinned trade

as strong U.S. jobs data raised worries the Federal Reserve may

hike interest rates sooner than it has indicated.

Indian shares fell the most, down 0.8%, as the

number of new daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000 for the

first time, while in Indonesia losses added up to less

than half a percent.

Markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Asian powerhouse

China were closed.

“With Europe on holiday today, volumes will rapidly taper

this afternoon in Asia,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior Asia

Pacific market analyst at OANDA.

The dollar was steady on Monday and 10-year Treasury yields

were off last week’s 14-month peak even as the U.S.

economy created more jobs than expected in March. Reaction to

the data on Friday was scant.

The prospects of a return to a full employment is raising

questions about whether the Fed can stick to its pledge to keep

interest rates steady through 2023. The market has fully priced

in one rate hike by the end of next year.

A rate hike could narrow the rate differential between

Asia’s high-yielders and U.S. Treasuries. Minutes of the Fed’s

March meeting will be release on Wednesday.

The rupiah was 0.1% firmer on the dollar, with

benchmark 10-year bond yields at their lowest level

in around three weeks.

In comments late on Thursday, a senior Bank Indonesia deputy

governor said the central bank has room to cut its key policy

rates due to low inflation, which slowed in March to 1.37%, the

lowest annual rate since August.

Bank Indonesia left its key policy rate at a record low of

3.50% last month to starve off capital outflows and protect the

rupiah, which fell around 2% in March.

In India, the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections has sparked

concerns states may impose further restrictions that could harm

the country’s economic recovery.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ends its two-day meeting on

Wednesday. Analysts at Barclays expect the market to focus on

the RBI’s guidance, given rates are likely to be left unchanged.

“A relatively dovish guidance and/or OMO (open market

operation) purchases/twist operations could trigger a rally in

fixed income markets,” the Barclays analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell 13.70 basis

points to 6.624%

** Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in

capital, nearby provinces

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0406 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.14 -6.62 0.84 9.69

China – -0.60 – 0.33

India 0.00 -0.05 -0.80 5.48

Indonesia +0.07 -3.24 -0.42 0.12

Malaysia -0.05 -2.90 -0.09 -2.66

Philippines +0.02 -1.09 0.32 -9.47

S.Korea -0.01 -3.67 0.02 8.36

Singapore +0.01 -1.84 0.84 12.82

Taiwan – -0.18 – 12.48

Thailand -0.16 -4.40 -0.46 9.63

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by

Jane Wardell)

