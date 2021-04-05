Ark Invest and JPMorgan expect Bitcoin to hit $130K-$470K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
JPMorgan (NYSE:) expects (BTC) to reach $130,000, while Ark Invest anticipates the market valuation of BTC to surpass that of gold.

The optimistic macro prediction from both funds revolves around the scarcity of Bitcoin, which has buoyed its popularity as a safe-haven asset.

1-day price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin vs. SPX. Source: TradingView.com