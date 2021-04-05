ADA-Ethiopia Deal Now Signed Says Hoskinson By CoinQuora

ADA-Ethiopia Deal Now Signed Says Hoskinson
- Ethiopia’s “special committee” has signed the ADA’s deal.
- The committee signed the deal excluding the country’s minister.
A couple of days ago, (ADA) CEO Charles Hoskinson disclosed an important update about ADA’s deal with the Ethiopian government.
Hoskinson said that they had sent the deal to Ethiopia for an official signature from the country’s Minister. Also, Ethiopia’s “special committee” has signed the deal for Cardano to execute the project, according to a report. The deal was signed on March 25, excluding only the minister’s signature.
This made Hoskinson react in a tweet post:
For some reason, I have this strong desire to tweet these …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.