A List Of Tina Turner’s Best Fashion Moments

A list of Tina Turner’s best fashion moment over 60-plus-years in the spotlight.
With the help from designers, collaborators, and her own good taste, Anna Mae Bullock transformed herself from a small-town ingénue to a global superstar.
Here’s a look at some of Tina Turner’s most memorable fashion moments.
1.
1964
2.
1966
3.
1970
4.
1977
5.
1977
6.
1978
7.
1983
8.
1984
9.
1985
10.
1985
11.
1989
12.
1990
13.
1990
14.
1993
15.
1997
16.
2000
17.
2008
19.
2019
What are your favorite Tina Turner fashion moments? Let us know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!