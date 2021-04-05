A List Of Tina Turner’s Best Fashion Moments

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

A list of Tina Turner’s best fashion moment over 60-plus-years in the spotlight.

Tina Turner may be known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, but she’s also the Queen of Fashion.

With the help from designers, collaborators, and her own good taste, Anna Mae Bullock transformed herself from a small-town ingénue to a global superstar.

Here’s a look at some of Tina Turner’s most memorable fashion moments.

1.

1964


Michael Ochs Archives

Tina wore this jacquard and chiffon green dress during a photo shoot was meant to promote her as an R&B duo with her then-husband, Ike Turner. She was 25-years-old here and looked very much the ’60s ingenue.

2.

1966


David Redfern / Redferns

Tina wore this navy-and-white hounds tooth suit during a recording of the musical television show Ready Steady Go! in London. Around 27-years-old here, Tina was still married to Ike and still stayed largely covered-up while she was performing.

3.

1970


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

While Ike & Tina further rose to stardom, Tina began to wear fringed dresses at many of her performances, like her iconic 1970 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

4.

1977


Harry Langdon / Getty Images

This iconic 1977 outfit is important for Tina’s career on multiple levels. For one, it symbolized her officially “spreading her wings” in the wake of her divorce from Ike Turner. And two, it was the debut of the look of the new Tina. This new Tina was bolder, sexier, and often dressed by famous costume designer Bob Mackie.

5.

1977


Tony Korody / Getty Images

This look was one of the many revealing outfits that Tina wore on her post-divorce tour. The bedazzled bustier-corset was, once again, designed by the famous Bob Mackie.

6.

1978


Gai Terrell / Redferns

Another post-divorce tour dress, this orange, feathered Bob Mackie “flame dress” was peak diva.

You can also see versions of this dress on Cher and Beyonce.

7.

1983


Lynn Goldsmith / Getty Images

This ripped-up, She-Rah outfit is a look that symbolizes Tina Turner’s transition from newly-solo artist to global superstar and icon. She wore this1983 outfit right before she released her mega-hit album Private Dancer in ’84 along with the smash single, “What’s Love Got to Do With It”. Here, you can see she’s already starting to transition to her signature shag wig.

8.

1984


Michael Ochs Archives

This dress-pant, dress-shirt, loose tie-combo perfectly encapsulates Tina Turner’s iconic look, down to the shaggy rock star hair cut. It was at this time that Tina Turner completely came into her own and was comfortable with her edgy, rock diva image.

9.

1985


Pete Still / Redferns

Many people might recognize this outfit from the music video for “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, and indeed, it’s very similar. Tina wore this outfit during her “Private Dancer” tour throughout 1985. The jean jacket, the leather miniskirt, the fish nets, the honey-blonde wig. This is the Tina look and what people think of when they think of the Queen of Rock.

10.

1985


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Tina Turner wore this futuristic, chain-mail armor look for the 1985 movie, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Like other Mad Max installments, this movie is set in post-apocalyptic Australia. In this movie, Tina Turner plays the villainous Aunty Entity, the ruthless, glamorous leader of Bartertown.

11.

1989


Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images

This black leather cut-out Azzedine Alaïa dress is pure Tina Turner. Sexy, edgy, daring. She wore this dress to Alaïa’s 1989 fashion show. She was 49-years-old here and at the peak of her fame and power.

12.

1990


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Tina Turner wore this stunning green floral Gianfranco Ferre gown in 1999 to celebrate her 50th birthday in London with her future husband, Erwin Bach.

13.

1990


Pete Still / Redferns

This outfit — faded jeans, white, flowy button-down — shows another, more informal side of Tina. This was one of the outfits she wore while on her “Foreign Affair” tour in 1990.

14.

1993


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

The belted silver chainmail frock that Tina wore at Radio City Music Hall in 1993 highlighted all of her best assets: her muscular arms, her figure, and her incredible legs. This dress is probably the outfit people most remember her in.

15.

1997


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Here, Tina Turner was 58-years-old and rocking a silver-and-black sequined slip dress that we’re sure stopped a fair amount of traffic. An iconic late-’90s look for her.

16.

2000


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

Tina wore this sheer black ensemble to the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes in 2000.

17.

2008


Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll wore this flashy silver bustier and matching hot pants when she performed at the 2008 Grammys alongside another queen: Queen Bey. Take a look if you’re interested in watching their incredible performance.

19.

2019


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

By 2019, Tina Turner was 80-years-old and still every bit the stunning rock diva that she had been for decades. She wore this floor-length bejeweled tawny-brown gown to the Broadway premiere of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”.

What are your favorite Tina Turner fashion moments? Let us know in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR