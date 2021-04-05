3F Music Buys NFT Meme for 200 ETH Worth $411,000 By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

  • 3F Music has added the Overly Attached Girlfriend meme to its collection.
  • Meme creator Laina Morris sold the NFT for 200 ETH worth about $411,000.
  • Several creators are turning their memes into NFT collectibles.

Laina Morris just sold her Overly Attached Girlfriend (OAG) meme to 3F Music for a staggering $411,000. 3F Music, a Dubai-based music studio bought the meme in an auction yesterday.

