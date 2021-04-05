3F Music Buys NFT Meme for 200 ETH Worth $411,000 By CoinQuora

3F Music Buys NFT Meme for 200 ETH Worth $411,000
- 3F Music has added the Overly Attached Girlfriend meme to its collection.
- Meme creator Laina Morris sold the NFT for 200 ETH worth about $411,000.
- Several creators are turning their memes into NFT collectibles.
Laina Morris just sold her Overly Attached Girlfriend (OAG) meme to 3F Music for a staggering $411,000. 3F Music, a Dubai-based music studio bought the meme in an auction yesterday.
You guys are INSANE. Thank you to everyone who bid and special thanks to @3fmusic
Truly, you have no idea how this is going to change my life. I mean it. I am so incredibly thankful and also still just BLOWN AWAY.
So weird. So cool. Wtf.
Thank you, internet.
— Laina (@laina622)
