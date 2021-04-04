Zendaya Will Voice Lola Bunny In Space Jam: A New Legacy

Lola Bunny will be “as full a character as the others.”
Director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly that Zendaya’s voice is perfect for Lola because it will “reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters.”
“We reworked a lot of things, not only her look,” Lee explained about the character. “Like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice.”
“For us,” he continued, “it was, let’s ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others.”
The official Twitter account for Space Jam: A New Legacy revealed that Zendaya was cast in the project on Twitter, tweeting, “Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya.”
The Euphoria star will act alongside LeBron James, who teams up with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game in the sequel to the 1997 movie.
In the words of Quad City DJs’ 1996 song “Space Jam,” “Y’all ready for this?”
