XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.63793 by 20:01 (00:01 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.20% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $29.36411B, or 1.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.63489 to $0.63797 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.3%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.61390B or 3.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5309 to $0.6414 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 80.61% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,250.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.09% on the day.

was trading at $2,078.21 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.47%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,097.23266B or 56.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $241.41184B or 12.38% of the total cryptocurrency market value.