Wen Doggcoin? Snoop Dogg hints at future token offering By Cointelegraph

Wen Doggcoin? Snoop Dogg hints at future token offering
Dogecoin (DOGE) proponent and media personality Snoop Dogg has said he hopes to release his own cryptocurrency in the future.
In a Vanity Fair interview released on Friday, Snoop said his recent non-fungible token, or NFT, offering through Crypto.com will likely not be his only contribution to the crypto space. Citing parallels between Dogecoin and his own professional name, the rapper said journalist Nick Bilton was “damn right” in predicting a Snoopcoin or Doggcoin one day.
