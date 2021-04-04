Vaccine Rollout to Top 100 Countries in Weeks, Covax Head Says

Article content

By Ros Krasny

(Bloomberg) —

Coronavirus shots should be rolled out to over 100 countries in the next couple of weeks, from 84 at present, with a shortage of supplies the limiting factor, said one of the leaders of the World Health Organization’s vaccine initiative.

“If we had more doses, we could make these available,” Seth Berkley, chief executive officer of Gavi Alliance, a public-private partnership that works to provide vaccines for developing countries, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“What we’re talking about now is ultimately getting access to the large manufacturing facilities,” Berkley said from Geneva. Once U.S. needs are met later this year, for example, those plants “really could be used to come online for the rest of the world.”

Countries like the U.S., the U.K. and Israel, and the developed world in general, have marched ahead with their vaccination programs since the first shots were approved in late 2020.

On the other end of the scale, more than 30 countries haven’t yet started or have barely commenced vaccinations, including much of Africa, according to the WHO.

“The big challenge here is the inequity that we talk about between developed countries and developing countries,” said Berkley, an epidemiologist.