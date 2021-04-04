Users of top Indian crypto exchange report seeing ‘0’ funds during outage By Cointelegraph

Users of top Indian crypto exchange report seeing ‘0’ funds during outage
Major Indian crypto exchange WazirX experienced disruptions caused by system failures for more than four hours Sunday.
In a tweet at 5:24 PM UTC, WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty reported that the crypto exchange had “hit some internal limits” set by one of the infrastructure providers. The load on Wazir’s system reportedly created “a ripple effect on all the services,” causing some of the exchange’s 1.8 million users to report being unable to see any funds in their accounts during the outage.
