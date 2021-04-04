Travis Barker Plays Golf With Kourtney Kardashian and Her Family to Celebrate Easter

WENN/Instagram/DJDM

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ matriarch Kris Jenner reveals that the Blink-182 drummer is already hitting on the golf course with Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson.

Travis Barker might have taken his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian to a whole new level. When celebrating Easter, the Blink-182 drummer joined the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star to play golf together with her family.

On Sunday, April 4, the 45-year-old took to Instagram Story to share a picture of his golf club sets. He then followed it up with a snap that he reposted from Kris Jenner‘s Instagram account. The second image saw several custom golf bags of Kris, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Travis Barker joined Kourtney Kardashian and her family to play golf together while celebrating Easter.

In the original post, Kris wrote in the caption, “Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!!” She then added, “And thank you for the [Corey Gamble] [Tristan Thompson] [Travis Scott (II)] [Travis Barker] that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL #impatient.”

Around the same time, Kris’ eldest daughter Kourtney turned to her own Instagram Story to share a clip where she showed off the family’s golf bags. In the accompaniment of the post, the Poosh founder penned, “I have a new hobby.”

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her family's golf bags.

The Easter celebration came after Kourtney and her beau Travis went to a snowy getaway with their families in Aspen, Colorado in late March. The ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick took their kids Mason, Penelope and Reign to the vacation. The musician, meanwhile, also took Alabama, Landon, and ex-Shanna Moakler‘s first daughter Atiana De La Hoya on the trip.

Posting a video from the vacation was Travis’ daughter Alabama on her TikTok account. On Thursday, April 1, the 15-year-old put out a clip where the two families teamed up to play a game in which they had to describe the person whom they would pass the phone to, making use of the chance to make fun of each other.

Offering details of the family trip was E! News. A source told the outlet, “The kids love the snow, and she wanted to take them for a fun, quick trip… The kids are all close friends and love having play dates together. They did fun activities in the cabin and had a few fun skiing days.”