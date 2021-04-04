Total Must Maintain Myanmar Output to Protect Workers, CEO Says

Article content

By James Regan

(Bloomberg) —

French oil major Total SE must continue to produce gas in Myanmar and pay taxes to the military junta to protect staff from forced labor and maintain electricity supplies, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in an op-ed in Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Amid calls not to provide funds to the military, which ousted Myanmar’s parliament on Feb. 1, Total is scrapping plans to develop gas off the west coast and halting its gas well drilling campaign, Pouyanne said. He added that Total would donate the equivalent of the taxes owed to human rights associations.

Stopping gas production in protest against political developments would expose workers to “a terrible situation,” the chief executive said in the op-ed published on Sunday.

Total took this decision, Pouyanne said, “not because we want to maintain our profits and continue to pay taxes to the military junta. But to guarantee the safety of the people who work for us, employees and managers, to protect them from prison or forced labor, and to avoid further worsening the living conditions of the people by depriving millions of electricity.”

Total has been present since 1992 in Myanmar, where it employs around 250 people. The Yadana offshore gas field, which Total operates under a production sharing contract, provides half the electricity for the city of Yangon, with almost 5 million inhabitants, and supplies western Thailand, where most of the gas is exported.