Tiger Global Management increased stake in Apollo Global Management Inc By Investing.com



© Reuters. Tiger Global Management increased stake in Apollo Global Management Inc



On the 11th of March, Tiger Global Management bought 1000 thousand Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:) shares for $47 million at an average price of $47.22 per share.

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc are up 0.38% since the transaction.

Tiger Global Management’s holding in Apollo Global Management Inc increased to about 35 million shares with the purchase.

Tiger Global Management first bought Apollo Global Management Inc stock in the first quarter of 2017.

Other investors who also added to their Apollo Global Management Inc shares include California State Teachers Retirement System, Citigroup (NYSE:), and the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund.

Contrary to Tiger Global Management, Eaton Vance (NYSE:) Management and TCW Group reduced APO shares, while Millennium Management, TimesSquare Capital Management, and Swedbank sold all their APO shares.