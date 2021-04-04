Thandie Newton Develops ‘Seventh Sense’ for Abusers After Becoming Victim of Predatory Director

Vogue U.K. Magazine/Mikael Jansson

The ‘Westworld’ actress says she can spot dangerous predators after feeling ‘traumatized’ by an awful experience with a movie director when she was a teenager.

Thandie Newton has developed “a seventh sense for abuse and abusers” after she became a victim of an unnamed director’s misconduct at the age of 16.

The “Westworld” star admits the incident left her with post-traumatic stress disorder for some time, but it also helped keep her away from dangerous predators on and off movie sets.

“There’s a moment where the ghost of me changed, you know. And it was then, (I) was 16,” Newton tells Vogue.

“He (abuser) derailed me from myself utterly. I was traumatised. It was a kind of PTSD for sure. I was so distraught and appalled that a director had abused a young actress, and that it was happening elsewhere, minors getting abused and how f**ked up it was. I was basically waiting for someone to come along and say, ‘Well, what shall we do about this?’ ”

“I have a seventh sense for abuse and abusers which I believe is one of the reasons why I was rejected a lot in Hollywood. I’ll talk about it until the cows come home, because I know I’ll be helping someone.”

The actress previously revealed she turned down a role in the first “Charlie’s Angels” movie due to her negative experience with director Joseph McGinty Nichol, aka McG, during the audition process, which led to her believing she would be objectified in the film.

“The director said to me, ‘I can’t wait for this. The first shot is going to be… You’re going to think it’s, like, yellow lines down a road, and you pull back and you realise it’s the stitching, because the denim is so tight on your a** it’s going to look like tarmac,’ ” Thandie recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think we’re going to go down this road together.’ ”

She also claimed former Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal told Newton there was a challenge in making her character in the film “believable” as a college-educated woman, and then suggested there could be a bar scene, where the Brit’s character “gets up on a table and starts shaking her booty.”

“She’s basically reeling off these stereotypes of how to be more convincing as a black character,” Newton recalled. “Everything she said, I was like, ‘Nah, I wouldn’t do that’. She’s like, ‘Yeah, but you’re different. You’re different’. That was Amy Pascal. That’s not really a surprise, is it? Let’s face it. I didn’t do the movie as a result.”

Pascal told Vulture in response, “While I take her words seriously, I have no recollection of the events she describes, nor do any of her representatives who were present at that casting session.”