Steph Curry auctioning shoes to help Atlanta shooting victims

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is auctioning off custom shoes to support the victims of last month’s Atlanta-area spa shootings.

Curry has partnered with the Bruce Lee Foundation to create a custom pair of his Under Armour Curry 8 sneakers to sell to the highest bidder, according to Nick DePaula of The Undefeated. Proceeds from the auction will be distributed among the families of the eight victims.

“(I’m looking to) honor Bruce Lee and his continued influence and impact on today, but also shine a light on the work that needs to be done to bring all of us together, no matter what our background is,” Curry said. “We have it in us, but it’s on all of us to make that reality happen. Spread love, joy, optimism, and positivity always.”