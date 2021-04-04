Steelers tell season-ticket holders prices won’t increase for 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers fans can’t wait to get back to Heinz Field next season. While many fans would likely pay a premium to attend games, they won’t have to.

According to Dave Schofield of BehindTheSteelCurtain.com, the Steelers have informed season-ticket holders that prices won’t increase for the 2021 season.

Pittsburgh is also switching to all electronic ticketing. Fans previously had the option of picking the paper-ticket option.

The Steelers will have nine home games in 2021 thanks to the NFL’s expanded 17-game schedule. Pittsburgh will host the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Pittsburgh finished 12-4 last season and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Steelers were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Cleveland Browns.