St. Vincent Pays Tribute to Iconic Artists on New Single ‘The Melting of the Sun’

The ‘Masseduction’ singer name-drops the likes of Joni Mitchell and Marilyn Monroe on one of her new songs from the upcoming seventh studio album ‘Daddy’s Home’.

St. Vincent‘s new single “The Melting of the Sun” pays tribute to several artists who have inspired her.

The track, lifted from the singer’s new album, “Daddy’s Home“, due 14 May (21), sees the hitmaker reference stars including Joni Mitchell and Marilyn Monroe.

“Saint Joni ain’t no phony / Smoking reds where Furry sang the blues / My Marilyn shot her heroin / Hell she said it’s better than abuse,” she sings. “So who am I trying to be? A benzo beauty queen?”





Vincent, real name Annie Erin Clark, recently discussed the women behind the lyric’s inspirations, telling Rolling Stone, “People tried to quiet them when they were saying something that was righteous or true or hard to hear.”

“(That song) in particular is a love letter to strong, brilliant female artists. Each of them survived in an environment that was in a lot of ways hostile to them.”

St. Vincent is expected to perform “The Melting of the Sun” live when she appears as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend (03Apr21).

“Daddy’s Home” is Vincent’s seventh studio installment, four years after 2017’s “Masseduction“.

Like the title suggested, the album, partly inspired by her father’s jail stint, is released two years after he’s back home from prison. “He’s a person, and every person has a lot of facets, and a lot of s**t they’ve done wrong, and good qualities,” she explained. “So it just is.”