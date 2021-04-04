South Australia COVID-19 patient rushed to ICU

The patient, aged in his 40s, is in a critical condition in intensive care at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

His condition declined while he was in hotel quarantine at the Tom’s Court medi-hotel.

The man is the first person to be admitted to ICU with coronavirus in the state since May 2020.

South Australia recorded one new case of COVID-19 today – a child who returned from overseas and has been in isolation since her arrival.

The state has vaccinated close to 30,000 people since the rollout began in February.

