Singapore PM tells followers to ‘remain vigilant’ on crypto after seeing name used to sell tokens By Cointelegraph

Singapore PM tells followers to ‘remain vigilant’ on crypto after seeing name used to sell tokens
Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore, claims someone set up a profile on the social token platform BitClout to sell tokens using the information from his Twitter account.
In a Facebook (NASDAQ:) post Friday, Loong urged Singaporeans to “to remain vigilant when dealing with cryptocurrency platforms.” He said that someone had used BitClout to create one of the platform’s Creator Coins using his name, Twitter account bio, and photo. According to the screenshot Loong posted, there were 27.4088 of his tokens with a market capitalization of more than $9,800, with at least one user holding $4.77 worth.
