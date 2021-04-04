Shopify CEO Expresses DeFi Interest Via Twitter By CoinQuora



Shopify CEO Expresses DeFi Interest Via Twitter



Shopify (NYSE:) CEO tweet to consult the DeFi community on a possible role in the space.

The DeFi society is most excited for Shopify’s position itself.

PayPal recently revealed a cryptocurrency payments solution for its checkout service.

Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke consulted the decentralized finance (DeFi) community on Shopify’s possible role in the DeFi space in a tweet post. As a result, this made the decentralized finance society excited.

Furthermore, the question attracts numerous responses, including payments, as well as stablecoin combinations for Shopify-based payments.

However, Shopify does not convince everyone about its possible DeFi integration interest. Paul Everton argues that the DeFi space might not be suitable for …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora