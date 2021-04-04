Shopify CEO Expresses DeFi Interest Via Twitter By CoinQuora

Shopify CEO Expresses DeFi Interest Via Twitter
- Shopify (NYSE:) CEO tweet to consult the DeFi community on a possible role in the space.
- The DeFi society is most excited for Shopify’s position itself.
- PayPal recently revealed a cryptocurrency payments solution for its checkout service.
Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke consulted the decentralized finance (DeFi) community on Shopify’s possible role in the DeFi space in a tweet post. As a result, this made the decentralized finance society excited.
Furthermore, the question attracts numerous responses, including payments, as well as stablecoin combinations for Shopify-based payments.
However, Shopify does not convince everyone about its possible DeFi integration interest. Paul Everton argues that the DeFi space might not be suitable for …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.