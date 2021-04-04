Home Business Shopify CEO Expresses DeFi Interest Via Twitter By CoinQuora

Shopify CEO Expresses DeFi Interest Via Twitter By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Shopify CEO Expresses DeFi Interest Via Twitter

  • Shopify (NYSE:) CEO tweet to consult the DeFi community on a possible role in the space.
  • The DeFi society is most excited for Shopify’s position itself.
  • PayPal recently revealed a cryptocurrency payments solution for its checkout service.

Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke consulted the decentralized finance (DeFi) community on Shopify’s possible role in the DeFi space in a tweet post. As a result, this made the decentralized finance society excited.

Furthermore, the question attracts numerous responses, including payments, as well as stablecoin combinations for Shopify-based payments.

However, Shopify does not convince everyone about its possible DeFi integration interest. Paul Everton argues that the DeFi space might not be suitable for …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©