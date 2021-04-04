Sebastian Stan Photos Over The Years

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Young Sebastian was the cutest 🥺❤️.

If you’re reading this, there’s a *91.5% chance that you’ve been binge-watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.


Everett Collection

*I totally just came up with that number on the fly.

But even if you haven’t been — seriously, you’re missing out — you’ve probably heard your friends talking about their Sebastian Stan obsession.


Everett Collection

I mean, the guy is gorgeous!

Whether you’re a fan of the show or just want to see what the Sebastian Stan hype is all about, here are 17 photos of the actor throughout the years that are kinda wild to see.

1.

Sebastian Stan in 2003:


NBC / Getty Images

Young Sebastian making his acting debut on Law & Order in 2003.

2.

Sebastian Stan in 2006:


Jim Spellman / WireImage

Sebastian Stan at the 5th Annual Tribeca Film Festival for The Architect‘s premiere in 2006.

3.

Sebastian Stan in 2007:


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

The following year, Sebastian returned to the festival with a new bleached blonde look to support the film, The Education of Charlie Banks.

4.

Sebastian Stan in 2008:


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage

Seb showed off just a hint of chest hair while attending the 5th anniversary of Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall in 2008.

5.

Sebastian Stan in 2009:


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

This silver suit Sebastian wore to a screening of Inglourious Basterds in 2009 lives in my head rent-free.

6.

Sebastian Stan in 2010:


Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

In 2010, the actor made an appearance at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

7.

Sebastian Stan in 2011:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Sebastian’s leather jacket and scarf combo perfectly describe 2011 fashion. He wore the nostalgic ‘fit while attending a screening of Thor in NYC.

8.

Sebastian Stan in 2012:


Paul Zimmerman / WireImage

Seb was looking dapper at the red carpet premiere of Political Animals in 2012. It’s the hair and blue eyes for me.

9.

Sebastian Stan in 2013:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

BRB, going to frame for this handsome photo of Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans, and Sebastian at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2013.

10.

Sebastian Stan in 2013:


Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

2013 was so nice, I had to include it twice. Here’s a sweat-inducing shot of Sebastian during the opening night performance of Broadway’s Picnic in New York City.

11.

Sebastian Stan in 2014:


Andrew H. Walker / WireImage

This photo of Seb at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards has me ready to start a petition for him to play the next James Bond.

12.

Sebastian Stan in 2015:


Laura Cavanaugh / FilmMagic

The Romanian native was dressed to the nines in a navy blue suit at the 53rd New York Film Festival in support of his film, The Martian.

13.

Sebastian Stan in 2016:


Jim Spellman / WireImage

Let’s take a moment to marvel at this photo of Chadwick Boseman and Sebastian attending an after-party screening of Captain America: Civil War in 2016. My heart.

14.

Sebastian Stan in 2017:


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Sebastian with a full beard had me feeling ~ things ~ at the I, Tonya premiere in 2017.

15.

Sebastian Stan in 2018:


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

It’s safe to say blue is Mr. Stan’s color. Here he is at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party looking like a whole damn meal.

16.

Sebastian Stan in 2019:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In 2019, Sebastian provided all the proof needed that he deserves the “Sexiest Man Alive” title when he showed up for a Build Series interview in NYC.

17.

Sebastian Stan in 2020:


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sebastian graced the red carpet for a screening of The Last Full Measure in Atlanta. Happier times!

Want more Sebastian Stan content? Check out all of his funniest Instagram photos here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR