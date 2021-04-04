Sebastian Stan Photos Over The Years

Young Sebastian was the cutest 🥺❤️.
If you’re reading this, there’s a *91.5% chance that you’ve been binge-watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.
But even if you haven’t been — seriously, you’re missing out — you’ve probably heard your friends talking about their Sebastian Stan obsession.
Whether you’re a fan of the show or just want to see what the Sebastian Stan hype is all about, here are 17 photos of the actor throughout the years that are kinda wild to see.
1.
Sebastian Stan in 2003:
2.
Sebastian Stan in 2006:
3.
Sebastian Stan in 2007:
4.
Sebastian Stan in 2008:
5.
Sebastian Stan in 2009:
6.
Sebastian Stan in 2010:
7.
Sebastian Stan in 2011:
8.
Sebastian Stan in 2012:
9.
Sebastian Stan in 2013:
10.
Sebastian Stan in 2013:
11.
Sebastian Stan in 2014:
12.
Sebastian Stan in 2015:
13.
Sebastian Stan in 2016:
14.
Sebastian Stan in 2017:
15.
Sebastian Stan in 2018:
16.
Sebastian Stan in 2019:
17.
Sebastian Stan in 2020:
