Seahawks could sign Antonio Brown to satisfy Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks want to continue building around Russell Wilson this offseason in an effort to get back to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks have already signed tight end Gerald Everett and traded for guard Gabe Jackson this offseason. Now they’re reportedly looking to add a wide receiver alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report), the Seahawks might swoop in on Antonio Brown if he remains unsigned by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the spring and summer:

“I’m told they’re still building around Russell Wilson here. They’re still trying to find him capable pieces to try to bridge some of that frustration he had with building a contender. They got guard Gabe Jackson, they got tight end Gerald Everett. Now I’m told they’re looking around for potential No. 3 receiver help behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who just signed a massive extension. One name to watch is Marquise Goodwin. The speedster, he’s got that world-class speed. He is now a free agent. I’m told they’ve at least put a feeler out in that area. They looked at Willie Snead and Sammy Watkins before they signed in free agency. So, they want to flesh out pass-catching options for Russell Wilson and look, we know Wilson loves Antonio Brown. He would like to have him on that team. They haven’t made any major moves there yet, but if this goes into the spring and summer and Brown is still unsigned with the Bucs, I could see Seattle swooping in there.”

Wilson has had his eyes on Brown since the New England Patriots released him during the 2019 campaign. The two have worked out together in the past, so Brown heading to Seattle isn’t exactly out of the question.

The 32-year-old had a solid 2020 season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He added eight catches for 81 yards and two scores during the playoffs.