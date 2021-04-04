Schaer out of Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated area By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Tour de France

OUDENAARDE, Belgium – Swiss Michael Schaer was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated areas, organisers said on Sunday. 

The AG2R-Citroen rider was told to leave the race by stewards 107 kilometres from the finish after he disposed of a bottle where not permitted.

The sanction comes three days after the new International Cycling Union’s rule came into force. 

The Tour of Flanders is the second of five Monuments, the major one-day races of the elite calendar.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR