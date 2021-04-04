Schaer out of Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated area By Reuters

© Reuters. Tour de France
OUDENAARDE, Belgium – Swiss Michael Schaer was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated areas, organisers said on Sunday.
The AG2R-Citroen rider was told to leave the race by stewards 107 kilometres from the finish after he disposed of a bottle where not permitted.
The sanction comes three days after the new International Cycling Union’s rule came into force.
The Tour of Flanders is the second of five Monuments, the major one-day races of the elite calendar.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.