Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.68% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.68% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:), which rose 9.14% or 3.30 points to trade at 39.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:) added 8.86% or 2.85 points to end at 35.00 and Northern Region Cement Co (SE:) was up 8.54% or 1.12 points to 14.24 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:), which fell 3.45% or 5.20 points to trade at 145.40 at the close. Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:) declined 2.35% or 3.80 points to end at 157.60 and Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) was down 2.34% or 3.00 points to 125.20.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 111 to 86 and 7 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.14% or 3.30 to 39.40. Shares in Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 8.86% or 2.85 to 35.00. Shares in Northern Region Cement Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 8.54% or 1.12 to 14.24.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 3.62% or 2.14 to $61.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $64.67 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.87% or 14.85 to trade at $1730.45 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.12% to 4.4105, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 93.040.

