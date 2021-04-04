Saturday Night Live (SNL) unveils NFT parody skit By BTC Peers



Saturday Night Live (SNL) unveils NFT parody skit



Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reached peak dominance when the American late-night comedy TV show Sunday Night Live (SNL) in a recent rap skit explained this latest fad to millions of viewers.

Less than a week after the skit titled “What the Hell’s an NFT?” dropped, the comedy show in an attempt to gain from this booming market is auctioning the rap skit as an NFT on the OpenSea marketplace.

According to the press release from SNL, bidding for this NFT collection has begun and is up by 11.05 ETH worth $22,481.19 at the time of writing. The winner of this bid will not only receive exclusive ownership of the skit but will also receive tickets to SNL’s taping on an agreed date.

Using pop culture references and comedy, What the Hell’s an NFT deciphered the concept of NFTs and how they have grown over the years. According to a recent tweet by Saturday Night Live, proceeds from this auction will go to “Stop AAPI Hate”, a national coalition formed to address hate on Asians amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

ok so we figured out what an NFT is and we’re launching one on @opensea https://t.co/IIhp6VKcP0 all proceeds go to @StopAAPIHate ❤️ #StopAAPIHate https://t.co/NLbz4RoGpR — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 3, 2021

Scheduled to hold on the OpenSea marketplace, this auction will end on Monday, April 5, 2021.

With fintech companies like Curve already riding the NFT wave as reported by BTC Peers, Saturday Night Live’s unveiling is proof that every industry can benefit from this nascent fad.

