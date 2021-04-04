Saturday Night Live (SNL) unveils NFT parody skit By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Saturday Night Live (SNL) unveils NFT parody skit

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reached peak dominance when the American late-night comedy TV show Sunday Night Live (SNL) in a recent rap skit explained this latest fad to millions of viewers.

Less than a week after the skit titled “What the Hell’s an NFT?” dropped, the comedy show in an attempt to gain from this booming market is auctioning the rap skit as an NFT on the OpenSea marketplace.

According to the press release from SNL, bidding for this NFT collection has begun and is up by 11.05 ETH worth $22,481.19 at the time of writing. The winner of this bid will not only receive exclusive ownership of the skit but will also receive tickets to SNL’s taping on an agreed date.

Using pop culture references and comedy, What the Hell’s an NFT deciphered the concept of NFTs and how they have grown over the years. According to a recent tweet by Saturday Night Live, proceeds from this auction will go to “Stop AAPI Hate”, a national coalition formed to address hate on Asians amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scheduled to hold on the OpenSea marketplace, this auction will end on Monday, April 5, 2021.

With fintech companies like Curve already riding the NFT wave as reported by BTC Peers, Saturday Night Live’s unveiling is proof that every industry can benefit from this nascent fad.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR