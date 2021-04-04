SAG Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Win Big

Netflix/CBC/Des Willie

The full list of TV winners at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards is finally here. At the award-giving event, which took place on Sunday, April 4 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” were named as the biggest winners as they brought home 2 awards each.

The Netflix drama chronicling the British royal family was announced as the winner of Drama Series Ensemble. It won over “Better Call Saul“, “Bridgerton“, “Lovecraft Country” and “Ozark“. As for Comedy Series Ensemble, the award went to “Schitt’s Creek” that successfully edged out “Dead to Me” and “The Flight Attendant“.

Meanwhile, actress Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher on “The Crown”, nabbed the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series. Jason Bateman was then presented with the trophy for Male Actor in a Drama Series for his stunning performance on “Ozark”.

Joining the list of the winners that night was “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara who was named as the best comedy actress. Meanwhile, Male Actor in a Comedy Series award was presented to Jason Sudeikis for his performance on “Ted Lasso“.

Mark Ruffalo also nabbed one accolade as he was named the winner of Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries, thanks to “I Know This Much Is True“. That night also saw Anya Taylor-Joy winning Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries category for her portrayal of Beth Harmon on “The Queen’s Gambit“, beating Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America“), Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You“), Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing“) and Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere“).

“I’m so unbelievably honored to be in this room, even though it’s not a room, it’s still mental. It was such a privilege to get to work with the playmakers I got to work with,” Anya said. “They were so beautiful and supportive and kind. A show isn’t made by one person, it’s made by everybody, and I’m just so, so grateful that I get to do this.”

TV Stunt Team (Comedy or Drama) award went to “The Mandalorian“. Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor as “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” led the movie winners.

Full TV Winner List of 2021 SAG Awards: