‘RHOC’ Alum Kara Keough Reflects on Renewed Hope in Pregnancy Announcement 1 Year After Losing Son

When celebrating first Easter Sunday since the tragic death of her infant baby, the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ alum announces that she is expecting her third child with husband Kyle Bosworth.

Kara Keough reflected on renewed hope when announcing her pregnancy. Making use of the Easter Sunday occasion, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum shared the happy news that she and her husband Kyle Bosworth are expecting their third child around one year after losing their newborn son.

On Sunday, April 4, the 32-year-old shared past heartbreak and new beginnings in an Instagram post. Along with a slide of photos featuring an Easter basket for her unborn baby, she wrote in a lengthy message, “For Christians, for Jews and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief.”

“Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die,” Kara looked back, before dropping an exciting news. “This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope.”

The daughter of Jeana Keough continued, “It is said that the word ‘Easter’ is derived from the goddess Eostre. Eostre, the goddess of fertility, symbolizes the birth of new life and the dawn of spring. And so it is for us.” She then stressed, “New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground.”

Near the end of her note, Kara wrote a heartfelt message to her late baby boy that read, “We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean.”

The photos Kara shared on Instagram also featured a trio of Easter baskets that belongs to all of her children which were put near the Garden of Life of her late baby boy, McCoy. The last image in the slide saw her 5-year-old daughter Decker smiling beside her basket and a sign that read, “McCoy’s a big bro! Sprouting this spring.”

Kara has been opened about grieving over McCoy, who died after having experienced “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord” during birth. One month before Easter, she posted a black-and-white photo of her and her late son. “It’s been 11 months since you were born. But that’s not the only reason 11 hits me harder than the other months,” she wrote. “11 just has a way of doing that.”

The reality star went on to say that her son’s birth weight was the “first time an 11 blindsided me.” She then pointed out, “Every time I happen to flip to page 11, or I pass a mailbox, or I hear the call of an order number, or I see ‘sticks’ on a baseball jersey, or I catch the clock at 11:11… instead of flashing back to excruciating moments on the night you were born, I feel your love knowing it’s you popping in to say hi.”