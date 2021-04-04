Restrictions to lift in Byron Bay following no new local cases

Temporary coronavirus restrictions will ease in northern New South Wales as of midnight tonight after a fifth consecutive day of zero locally acquired cases.

Residents in the Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Byron Shire Council and Lismore City Council will be lifted at 11.59pm today.

Restrictions limiting private gatherings to 30 people and enforcing the four-square-metre rule at public venues were reintroduced last week after a case of community transmission was detected in Byron Bay.

A sign asking patrons to use a face mask while inside on April 3 in Byron Bay. (Getty)

Masks were also compulsory on public transport, in retail stores, and in all public indoor settings for the during of the Easter long weekend.

The news comes after NSW recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours.

Three new cases were acquired overseas, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 5114.

Nearly 8000 tests were conducted in the last reporting period with authorities extending testing hours for clinics in the Byron Bay area to encourage people to continue to come forward over the long weekend.

NSW Health administered 30,253 vaccines in the week to yesterday.

Of these, 18,077 were first doses and 12,176 were second doses.