Oil Declines After OPEC+ Wagers Market Can Absorb Extra Barrels

(Bloomberg) — Oil eased after OPEC+ decided to boost output over the coming months and Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to customers in Asia.
West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.4%, paring the 3.9% gain seen on Thursday, when the alliance agreed to loosen its supply curbs gradually. The grouping will raise production by more 1 million barrels a day in stages between May and July, and over the same period, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary 1-million-barrel-a-day reduction. Markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.
Crude has surged this year as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines paves the way for the reopening of economies, and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies was seen as a vote of confidence in the outlook. Reinforcing the signs that top economies are on the mend, the U.S. added more than 900,000 jobs in March. That bodes well for oil demand.
Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the cuts that applied to most countries, although Russia had been allowed an increase at the previous gathering. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and can reverse course if necessary at the next session on April 28.
“OPEC+ tapering was more of a compromise, rather than its confidence in market recovery,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “Another rollover — with another round of dispensation for Russia — might have strained the cohesion in the alliance.”
After the OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to Asia. Saudi Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region in May by 20 to 50 cents a barrel. Most prices for North West European customers won’t be changed, while most grades to the U.S. will be cut by 10 cents.
Progress in combating the pandemic remains mixed, with an accelerating pace of vaccinations in the U.S. contrasting with renewed curbs elsewhere, especially in Europe. In France, cases have surged due to more contagious variants, forcing a third lockdown. In India, Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home this month after a new wave of infections.
“Crude may be in a stalemate for the time being, awaiting further cues from demand,” said Hari. “I expect a continuing tug-of-war on sentiment between a Europe in lockdown and a U.S. racing toward freedom.”
Brent’s prompt timespread was 37 cents in backwardation. That’s a bullish pattern — with near-term prices trading at a premium to those further out — and it’s up from 6 cents last Monday.
