Oil Declines After OPEC+ Wagers Market Can Absorb Extra Barrels

(Bloomberg) — Oil eased after OPEC+ decided to boost output over the coming months and Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to customers in Asia.

West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.4%, paring the 3.9% gain seen on Thursday, when the alliance agreed to loosen its supply curbs gradually. The grouping will raise production by more 1 million barrels a day in stages between May and July, and over the same period, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary 1-million-barrel-a-day reduction. Markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.

Crude has surged this year as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines paves the way for the reopening of economies, and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies was seen as a vote of confidence in the outlook. Reinforcing the signs that top economies are on the mend, the U.S. added more than 900,000 jobs in March. That bodes well for oil demand.

Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the cuts that applied to most countries, although Russia had been allowed an increase at the previous gathering. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and can reverse course if necessary at the next session on April 28.