Multiple sections of the Sydney Opera House have been evacuated this afternoon after a gas leak was detected.

The Sydney Opera House has been evacuated after a gas leak was detected.

Emergency services were called at about 2pm today with multiple sections of the iconic building cleared as a precaution.

More than 15 firefighters remain at the scene trying to determine the source of the leak, while a number of people have been ordered to leave the area.

No shows have been interrupted throughout the ordeal. (9News)

Initial reports suggested the leak occurred inside the carpark.

However, authorities are now working to determine if it may have started elsewhere.

Police work with firefighters outside the Opera House. (9News)

Police are also at the scene while firefighters work to secure the area.

Crews working to contain the scene. (9News)

“We were called down this afternoon after reports about the smell of gas,” a spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW told 9News.

“On arrival crews discovered that there were elevated levels of gas in parts of the building.