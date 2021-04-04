More than 20 Canucks players, coaches have COVID

As of Saturday, 14 Canucks players were in COVID-19 protocols, including Travis Boyd, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawyrluk, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel and Brandon Sutter.

It’s unclear which other players have tested positive as of Sunday.

The NHL postponed all Canucks games through April 6. However, it seems like games could be delayed even further based on this latest update.

All players who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine away from their team for a minimum of 10 days.