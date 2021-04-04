More than 20 Canucks players, coaches have COVID

The Vancouver Canucks‘ COVID-19 outbreak continues to get worse by the day.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, more than 20 Canucks players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. The Brazil variant has reportedly been identified among the positive cases and those infected are experiencing severe symptoms. Family members of the Canucks are also testing positive for the virus.
As of Saturday, 14 Canucks players were in COVID-19 protocols, including Travis Boyd, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawyrluk, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel and Brandon Sutter.
It’s unclear which other players have tested positive as of Sunday.
The NHL postponed all Canucks games through April 6. However, it seems like games could be delayed even further based on this latest update.
All players who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine away from their team for a minimum of 10 days.