Millie Bobby Brown On Growing Up In The Public Eye

“It’s kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents.”
Millie Bobby Brown has done a lot of growing up in the public eye, and there’re some people out there who still aren’t ready to accept that she’s almost an adult.
The actor opened up about how her fans have been having a hard time seeing her grow up in the wake of playing Jane “Eleven” Ives on Stranger Things since she was a preteen.
“I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman. I’m learning to be a young woman,” she told MTV News. “So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”
Brown noted that the most “difficult” part of growing up in the public eye is how her fans have been reacting to evolving style.
“So I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No … I am 17.’ That’s a thing that girls do,” she explained. “Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that.”
Brown wishes that her fans would accept the person she’s becoming because she won’t be a kid forever.
“They’re not accepting it and I’ve completely accepted it,” she said. “You know, I’m ready. I’m like, ‘It’s been a while. Let me wear a high heel!’”
“I’m not going to be playing those young girls anymore and it’s kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents,” Brown continued. “My parents are like, ‘Yay! Thank God. You’re 17.’ Like, ‘Put on a pair of high heels. Let’s go!'”
Next year, Brown will officially be an adult. Hopefully, by then, her fans will give her a little more space to be her own person.
