Miley Cyrus’ Final Four performance brings out Twitter love, hate and confusion

Saturday night’s Final Four contest between Baylor and Houston quickly turned into a snoozer, as the Bears surged to a 25-point lead by halftime, ultimately winning by a final score of 78-59. Fortunately for the fans in attendance and viewers at home, the NCAA had a great plan to bring energy levels back up before Gonzaga and UCLA tipped off later in the evening.

Look no further than . . . a Miley Cyrus concert?

Yes, the Grammy-nominated singer appeared on stage at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and rattled off a setlist that included songs from her own library and big hits from the past. The performance was very much in line with the general vibe from Cyrus’ rock-inspired “Plastic Hearts” album.

Given that Cyrus has been a polarizing figure throughout her career, there were bound to be strong reactions simply because she was at the Final Four. Throw in her covers of Blondie, Queen, Stevie Nicks and more, and you get something that looks like this:

The ‘Miley Cyrus is good’ group

The ‘Miley Cyrus is bad’ group

The ‘Miley Cyrus is fine’ group

The ‘NCAA can pay Miley Cyrus but not the athletes’ group

The ‘Miley Cyrus is here?’ group

