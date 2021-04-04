Home Entertainment Mariah Carey High Note During Vaccination

Mariah Carey High Note During Vaccination

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

If you’ve ever read one of my posts or seen my Twitter or met me — you know that I am a die-hard, unbreakable Mariah Carey fan.

So, let me just say, when Mariah posted this video of her getting vaccinated this weekend, I was elated, relieved, and OBSESSED.


Nbc / Getty Images

First, Mariah said she was a little nervous before getting her COVID-19 vaccine — which is totally normal, even for the Queen:

Then, the doctor administered the vaccine, which Mariah said is her first of two. We love a Moderna or Pfizer legend.

THEN…mid-vaccination, she hit a soaring whistle note!!!!

When will your fave hit a sixth octave high note while getting vaccinated?????????

People, like me, were completely here for this Vaccination of Mimi moment:

Ugh, thank you, Mariah, for simultaneously providing encouragement for people to get vaccinated and serving vocals. <3

