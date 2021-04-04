Man in custody accused of stabbing and running over his brother Melbourne news

A man is in custody accused of stabbing and running over his brother before carjacking a police vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase across Melbourne’s north.

The dramatic pursuit ended when the alleged thief smashed into three unsuspecting motorists.

Video shows a man gripping a blood-covered knife as he is trailed by dogs and tactical police before appearing to skip and leap across the road.

A man is filmed skipping away from police after allegedly stabbing and running over his own brother. (Nine)

“Thankfully no one else was killed or seriously injured as a result of it,” Victoria Police Superintendent Nigel Howard said.

The drama began when the 27-year-old allegedly stabbed and ran over his brother outside a Kalkallo home about 10pm on Saturday.

“(His brother) was screaming in agony,” witness Jeddy Telescoure told 9News.

“He was saying ‘help’ … he did hold my hand, I was just trying to keep him talking.”

The father had been stabbed four times before being struck.

His young daughter and partner locked themselves inside.

The pursuit ended when the alleged thief smashed into three unsuspecting motorists. (Nine)

Two hours later the alleged offender arrived home in Mickleham where two highway patrol officers were waiting.

They pursued the suspect’s car before it crashed while trying to overtake a caravan on Mickleham Road.

They allege as they exited their car with guns drawn, he charged at them with a knife.

“It’s a very dynamic situation. We as police members are expected to make snap decisions,” Mr Howard said.

The offender then allegedly took off in the high-powered police car, forcing officers to flag down a passing civilian to follow.

For the next 30 minutes, speeds of up to 200km/hr were reached, before the chase came to a crashing end at a red light in Campbellfield.

The alleged offender was eventually arrested.

The man, believed to be holding a knife, ran across traffic. (Nine)

Victoria Police said he had been charged with more than 40 offences, including attempted murder, intentionally cause serious injury, assault, attempted aggravated burglary, dangerous driving causing serious injury, affray, aggravated carjacking, theft of motor vehicle, threaten to assault police officer and numerous traffic offences.

He has also been charged with reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and criminal damage by fire in relation to a separate incident in Mickleham on April 3 that has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries, police said.