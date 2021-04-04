‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Hamilton’ Win Big at Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Netflix/Disney Plus

The Olivia Davis-starring movie and the Lin-Manuel Miranda-fronted musical lead the winners at the eighth annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

AceShowbiz –

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, “Hamilton“, “Bridgerton“, and “The Queen’s Gambit” were among the big winners at the eighth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on Saturday (03Apr21).

There were also victories for “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)“, “Pinocchio“, “The Mandalorian“, “Schitt’s Creek“, and “Westworld” while Eddie Murphy picked up the Artisan Award for his “versatile four-decade acting career.”

Jennifer Garner, Ming-Na Wen, Maria Bakalova, and Temuera Morrison were among the star presenters who took part in the virtual prizegiving, hosted by Anthony Anderson, while Arsenio Hall handed Murphy his latest accolade.

Emmy-winning make-up artist Matthew Mungle and hairstylist Terry Baliel received Lifetime Achievement honours.

The full list of winners is: