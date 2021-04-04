‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Hamilton’ Win Big at Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

The Olivia Davis-starring movie and the Lin-Manuel Miranda-fronted musical lead the winners at the eighth annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.
AceShowbiz –
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, “Hamilton“, “Bridgerton“, and “The Queen’s Gambit” were among the big winners at the eighth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on Saturday (03Apr21).
There were also victories for “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)“, “Pinocchio“, “The Mandalorian“, “Schitt’s Creek“, and “Westworld” while Eddie Murphy picked up the Artisan Award for his “versatile four-decade acting career.”
Jennifer Garner, Ming-Na Wen, Maria Bakalova, and Temuera Morrison were among the star presenters who took part in the virtual prizegiving, hosted by Anthony Anderson, while Arsenio Hall handed Murphy his latest accolade.
Emmy-winning make-up artist Matthew Mungle and hairstylist Terry Baliel received Lifetime Achievement honours.
The full list of winners is:
- Best Contemporary Make-Up (Motion Picture): “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” – Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki & Cale Thomas
- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up (Motion Picture): “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton & Debi Young
- Best Special Make-Up Effects (Motion Picture): “Pinocchio” – Mark Coulier
- Best Contemporary Hair Styling (Motion Picture): “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” – Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon & Nikki Nelms
- Best Period Hair Styling &/or Character Hair Styling (Motion Picture): “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas & Tywan Williams
- Best Contemporary Make-Up (Television): “Westworld” – Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall & Rachel Hoke
- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up (Television): “The Queen’s Gambit” – Daniel Parker
- Best Special Make-Up Effects (Television): “The Mandalorian” – Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward & Scott Stoddard
- Best Contemporary Hair Styling (Television): “Schitt’s Creek” – Annastasia Cucullo & Ana Sorys
- Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling (Television): “Bridgerton” – Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips & Tania Couper
- Best Contemporary Make-Up (Television): “Saturday Night Live” – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani & Joanna Pisani
- Best Period and/or Character Make-Up (Television): “Saturday Night Live” – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani & Rachel Pagani
- Best Contemporary Hair Styling (TV Special or Movie): “Dancing with the Stars” – Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez & Roma Goddard
- Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling (TV Special or Movie): “Hamilton” – Frederick Waggoner
- Best Make-Up (Daytime TV): “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana & Josh Foster
- Best Hair Styling (Daytime TV): “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Roberto Ramos & Tara Copeland
- Best Make-Up (Children’s TV): “All That” – Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine & Nadege Schoenfeld
- Best Hair Styling (Children’s TV): “All That” – Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross & Theresa Broadnax
- Best Hair Styling (Theatre): “Hamilton” – Marcelo Donari & Robert Mrazik