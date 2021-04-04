Lori Loughlin’s Husband Released Early From Prison

Instagram

Mossimo Giannulli has been freed from jail three weeks early and now will serve the rest of his sentence at a halfway house after being found guilty in college admissions scandal.

Actress Lori Loughlin has been handed an Easter gift from federal lawmakers – her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has been released from prison early.

Giannulli was sentenced to spend five months behind bars for his part in the U.S. college admissions scandal, but he has been released three weeks early and will serve out the rest of his sentence at a halfway house in Long Beach, California.

He and Lori were arrested in March, 2019 after paying $500,000 (£362,000) in bribes to ensure their daughters, Bella and Olivia, secured college spots at the University of Southern California as rowing recruits, even though neither were familiar with the sport.

The couple submitted guilty pleas last May after previously denying claims of misconduct.

Loughlin completed her two-month stint at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December, 2020.

The pair also paid hefty fines and must now complete community service.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently talked about being publicly shamed following the scandal. She revealed the wise words she received from a “very inspirational woman” who told her she had the rights to feel grief and sad.

“We were talking about being publicly shamed and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours,’ ” she said. “And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 ft of water and you’re drowning in 30, we’re both still drowning.’ ”

“I think about that quote every day because it’s so true and such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we’re all very quick to judge. I think we’re all very quick to put people down.”

“It’s important for people to know if your feelings are hurting (and) if they’re valid to you, they’re valid,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter if someone is going through worse, you’re allowed to have a hard time in this world.”

“But that doesn’t take away from somebody else, and that shouldn’t take away from you. We’re all human beings.”