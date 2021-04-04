Latest episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ involves massive Bitcoin bounty By Cointelegraph

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe show on the Disney+ streaming platform, incorporated a (BTC) bounty into its newest episode.

In episode three, “Power Broker,” one of the characters receives a text message that reads: “Selby dead. ₿1K BOUNTY for her killers.” The reference, which drops around the narrative’s halfway mark, is timely given Bitcoin’s ongoing bull market. At the time of publication, 1,000 BTC equals approximately $58.8 million USD.

The reference occurs around 24 minutes into episode 3 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.