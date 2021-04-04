Lakers’ Gasol frustrated with role since Drummond signing

Marc Gasol’s playing time has been reduced since the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Andre Drummond, and the veteran big man isn’t thrilled about it.

After a 115-94 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the veteran center admitted that he has been questioning his place on the team, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“I think there’s an ‘if’ — ‘if’ they need you. And it’s a big ‘if,'” Gasol said when asked about Lakers coach Frank Vogel repeatedly stating Gasol’s continued importance. “You’re not Plan A right now. You’re Plan C, D. … You have to accept it because that’s your job. And that’s what you sign up to do. It’s never easy to accept that.”

Gasol is the team’s third option behind Drummond and 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell. However, he was thrust back into the starting lineup on Friday due to Drummond’s toe injury. The 36-year-old notched five points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win.

Gasol signed a two-year deal with L.A. during the offseason worth a little more than $5 million to follow in his brother Pau Gasol’s footsteps and help lead the Lakers to another title.

The Spaniard entered Friday’s contest averaging career lows in points (4.8), rebounds (3.9), field goal percentage (40.3%) and minutes (19.5).

Although things haven’t necessarily worked out the way he has wanted them to, Gasol said he is not currently considering a buyout because he’s “committed to this team.”