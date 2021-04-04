Jrue Holiday, Bucks agree to four-year max extension

Jrue Holiday is enjoying a productive first season with the Milwaukee Bucks, and they made it official on Sunday that they envision him as a part of their core going forward.

Holiday and the Bucks have agreed to a four-year, $160 million max contract extension. Holiday’s agent Jason Glushon shared the news with Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Holiday was traded to the Bucks from the New Orleans Pelicans for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and several draft picks last November. He’s averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

With Holiday’s extension, the Bucks have now locked up him, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton for several years.

Milwaukee entered Sunday with a record of 32-17 and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks re-signed Antetokounmpo despite disappointing early playoff results the last two seasons. Their decision to sign Holiday to an extension shows they are committed to building a championship-caliber roster around their two-time MVP.