Jrue Holiday, Bucks agree to four-year extension worth up to $160M

The Milwaukee Bucks have locked up Jrue Holiday.
The guard’s agent, Jason Glushon, told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Holiday agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $160 million on Sunday.
The deal ties Holiday to the Bucks through the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in November 2020 in exchange for George Hill, Eric Bledsoe, three first-round picks and two pick swaps.
Holiday has been a solid addition to the Bucks this season, averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 39% from deep. His defensive prowess on the wing is also part of the reason why Milwaukee traded for him as he’s an upgrade over both Hill and Bledsoe.
The 30-year-old was set to become a free agent after the 2021-22 season, but his maximum extension means he’ll remain in Milwaukee for the long haul.
The Bucks now have Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton locked up long-term. Antetokounmpo agreed to a five-year, $228 million extension with the Bucks in December, and Middleton agreed to a five-year, $178 million deal in June 2019.