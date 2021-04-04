Jrue Holiday, Bucks agree to four-year extension worth up to $160M

The Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in November 2020 in exchange for George Hill, Eric Bledsoe, three first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Holiday has been a solid addition to the Bucks this season, averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 39% from deep. His defensive prowess on the wing is also part of the reason why Milwaukee traded for him as he’s an upgrade over both Hill and Bledsoe.

The 30-year-old was set to become a free agent after the 2021-22 season, but his maximum extension means he’ll remain in Milwaukee for the long haul.

The Bucks now have Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton locked up long-term. Antetokounmpo agreed to a five-year, $228 million extension with the Bucks in December, and Middleton agreed to a five-year, $178 million deal in June 2019.