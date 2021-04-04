Josh McCown: Darnold would embrace competition with rookie

When the New York Jets selected Sam Darnold third overall in 2018, they kept Josh McCown onboard to mentor him. The two became pretty good friends, and now McCown is providing some insight into Darnold’s situation with the Jets this offseason.

McCown said he has seen no negativity from the QB this offseason about the Jets potentially drafting a quarterback second overall. He also said New York could benefit from keeping Darnold on the roster, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini:

“Can it be done? Absolutely. In my mind, if you can’t get the value now for him, that’s absolutely how you go about it. I wouldn’t even call it a competition. I would just say, ‘We’re going to go with Sam as the guy and bring Zach along.’ If Sam knocks it out of the park, we’ll re-evaluate where we are a year from now. Sam would embrace it and be helpful, but he’d also go out and work hard and try to make the most of the opportunity to play this year — and put it back on them and make them have to make a tough decision at the end of the year. I think, if that happens, really and truly, everybody wins.”

With Trevor Lawrence expected to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets almost certainly will take BYU’s Zach Wilson. Because of this, many believe Darnold will be traded this offseason.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said last month that the team still believes Darnold will reach his “outstanding potential,” but wouldn’t comment on whether or not he’d be the team’s starter in 2021.

If he is made available in trade discussions, a few anonymous NFL executives said they’d be willing to only give up a third-round pick for the 23-year-old based on how he’s played thus far.

At least eight teams have reportedly contacted the Jets regarding Darnold’s availability, so it’s going to be a situation that will have to be closely monitored as the draft approaches.