Japan and Germany to hold first ‘2 plus 2’ dialogue talks in April

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


TOKYO (Reuters) – The foreign and defence ministers of Japan and Germany are looking to hold a “2 plus 2” dialogue online in mid-April, the daily Yomiuri reported on Monday.

The “2 plus 2” talks will be the first among the two countries, and they are expected to discuss ways to defence and a “free and open Indo-Pacific” in face of an increasingly assertive China, the report said, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Although the exact schedule is not yet confirmed, the two parties are looking to speak on April 16, the Yomiuri also said.

Countries such as the United States and Japan have become increasingly alarmed as China takes an increasingly aggressive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region.

A German frigate expected to set sail for Asia in August will become the first German warship to cross the South China Sea since 2002 on its return journey.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR