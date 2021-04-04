Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.24% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.24%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 1.24% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nice Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.41% or 3230 points to trade at 76400 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 4.40% or 1350 points to end at 32050 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 4.08% or 384 points to 9794 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Melisron (TASE:), which fell 1.28% or 240 points to trade at 18520 at the close. ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) declined 0.46% or 9 points to end at 1941 and Ormat Technologies (TASE:) was down 0.41% or 110 points to 26720.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 304 to 141 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.40% or 1350 to 32050.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 3.62% or 2.14 to $61.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $64.67 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.87% or 14.85 to trade at $1730.45 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.03% to 3.3311, while EUR/ILS fell 0.10% to 3.9173.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 93.040.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR