Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.24% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.24%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 1.24% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nice Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.41% or 3230 points to trade at 76400 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 4.40% or 1350 points to end at 32050 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 4.08% or 384 points to 9794 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Melisron (TASE:), which fell 1.28% or 240 points to trade at 18520 at the close. ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) declined 0.46% or 9 points to end at 1941 and Ormat Technologies (TASE:) was down 0.41% or 110 points to 26720.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 304 to 141 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.40% or 1350 to 32050.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 3.62% or 2.14 to $61.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $64.67 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.87% or 14.85 to trade at $1730.45 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.03% to 3.3311, while EUR/ILS fell 0.10% to 3.9173.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 93.040.