Is there a NASCAR race today? Date, start time, TV schedule for next race after 2021 Easter break

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

For those asking “Is there a NASCAR race today,” the answer is that NASCAR is taking a one-week break that coincides with the Easter holiday.  

NASCAR’s top national series is off the track for the first weekend of April 2021. This is the first dark week of the season after seven consecutive weekends of racing beginning in mid-February with the Daytona 500. 

Fans can use the time off to gear up for a longer stretch of uninterrupted racing that will extend into the middle of summer.  

Here’s what you need to know about NASCAR this weekend and when the next race will be:

MORE: Watch NASCAR live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Is there a NASCAR race today?

No, there is not a NASCAR race today, nor was there one earlier in the weekend. All three national series (Cup, Xfinity and Truck) are off on Easter weekend. Racing will resume the weekend of April 9-10. The Cup and Xfinity series’ will both race at Martinsville Speedway then; the Xfinity Series race is scheduled for Friday, April 9, and the Cup Series race is scheduled for Saturday, April 10. The next Truck Series race will be Saturday, April 17, at Richmond Raceway.

Why doesn’t NASCAR race on Easter?

The Easter break has become a NASCAR tradition. Teams and fans are given the time off to celebrate the religious holiday away from the track. No Cup Series races have been run on Easter Sunday since 1989 at Richmond, and that event was a makeup of a February snowout.

All three NASCAR national series have been dark on Easter weekend since 2012: no races on the Saturday before or the Monday after.

NASCAR will have two more scheduled off-weeks this season, and they will be consecutive: the weekends of July 24-25 and 31-Aug. 1. The breaks coincide with the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.     

NASCAR schedule 2021

DateRaceTrackStart timeTV channelRadio
April 10Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500Martinsville Speedway7:30 p.m.FS1MRN
April 18Toyota Owners 400Richmond Raceway3 p.m.FOXMRN
April 25Geico 500Talladega Superspeedway2 p.m.FOXMRN
May 2NASCAR Cup Series Race at KansasKansas Speedway3 p.m.FS1MRN
May 9NASCAR Cup Series Race at DarlingtonDarlington Raceway3:30 p.m.FS1MRN
May 16Drydene 400Dover International Speedway2 p.m.FS1MRN
May 23NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTACircuit of the Americas2:30 p.m.FS1PRN
May 30Coca-Cola 600Charlotte Motor Speedway6 p.m.FOXPRN
June 6Toyota/Save Mart 350Sonoma Raceway4 p.m.FS1PRN
June 13NASCAR All-Star OpenTexas Motor Speedway6 p.m.FS1MRN
June 13NASCAR All-Star RaceTexas Motor Speedway8 p.m.FS1MRN
June 20Ally 400Nashville Superspeedway3:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
June 26NASCAR Cup Series Race at PoconoPocono Raceway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
June 27NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Pocono Raceway3:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
July 4NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road AmericaRoad America2:30 p.m.NBCMRN
July 11Quaker State 400Atlanta Motor Speedway3:30 p.m.NBCSNPRN
July 18Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Aug. 8Go Bowling at The GlenWatkins Glen International3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug. 15Big Machine Vodka 400 at the BrickyardIndianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course1 p.m.NBCIMS Radio
Aug. 22FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug. 28Coke Zero Sugar 400Daytona International Speedway7 p.m.NBCMRN

NASCAR playoff races

DateRaceTrackStart timeTV channelRadio
Sept. 5Cook Out Southern 500Darlington Raceway6 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Sept. 11Federated Auto Parts 400Richmond Raceway7:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Sept. 18Bass Pro Shops Night RaceBristol Motor Speedway7:30 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Sept. 26South Point 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway7 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Oct. 3YellaWood 500Talladega Superspeedway2 p.m.NBCMRN
Oct. 10Bank of America ROVAL 400Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course2 p.m.NBCPRN
Oct. 17Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500Texas Motor Speedway2 p.m.NBCPRN
Oct. 24Hollywood Casino 400Kansas Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Oct. 31Xfinity 500Martinsville Speedway2 p.m.NBCMRN
Nov. 7NASCAR Cup Series ChampionshipPhoenix Raceway3 p.m.NBCMRN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR