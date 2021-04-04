India Based Crypto Exchange WazirX Crosses $200 Million in Daily Trade By CoinQuora

  • WazirX crosses $200 million in daily trading volume.
  • The exchange’s founder announced the success on Twitter and highlighted reasons.
  • Moving forward, the exchange is entering its BUIDL phase and hiring new staff.

India-based WazirX just crossed the $200 million mark in daily trading volume. Founder Nischal Shetty posted the news on Twitter and gave details of the exchange’s success.

